Apply today to be a TC Top Pick at Disrupt SF 2020

Opportunity’s a hot currency, and every early-stage startup founder’s on the lookout for it. Anything and everything that can help bring the dream to fruition, right? You’ll find three days packed with opportunity at TechCrunch Disrupt San Francisco 2020 on September 14-16. Care to know how you can super-size your Disrupt opportunity?

We’ll get to that in a minute, but first an important note. We know COVID-19 has created challenges, but Disrupt SF is still on schedule (keep tabs on our updates here). Like startup founders everywhere, we quickly learn where, when and how to pivot. Case in point, check out our new Disrupt Digital Pass option.

Apply to be a TC Top Pick. If you’re selected, you’ll receive a VIP experience that includes, among other awesome perks, a free Startup Alley Exhibitor Package. Yup, one full day exhibiting your startup to thousands of attendees including eager investors, tech journalists, potential customers, partners and a host of experts across the startup spectrum. You never know where the connections you make as a TC Top Pick will take you.

Here’s how our Top Picks program works. Applying won’t cost you a thing, and it’s a simple process. Earning the coveted TC Top Pick designation is much more difficult. TechCrunch editors have a keen eye for spotting success potential, and they’ll review every application. They’re searching for the very best startups that fall into the following categories:

Artificial Intelligence + Machine Learning, Biotech + Healthtech, Enterprise + SaaS, Fintech, Mobility, Retail + E-commerce, Robotics, Hardware + IOT, Security + Privacy, Social Impact + Education, and Space.

Ultimately, they’ll choose up to three startups to represent each category. That means if they determine only two startups meet their exacting standards, they won’t pick a third just to fill out a category.

The Top Picks cohort exhibits in a dedicated space within Startup Alley. It’s prime real estate to showcase your tech and talent in a big way. But don’t just take our word for it. Listen to what this founder had to say about this aspect of his Top Pick experience.

“Top Picks is a valuable platform. The dedicated exhibit area draws lots of people who want to see which startups were selected and what they offer. We got great exposure and spoke to lots of end users, potential customers, investors and even large organizations interested in our technology.” — Joel Neidig, founder of SIMBA Chain.

Top Pick designees also receive three complimentary Founder passes to Disrupt SF 2020. That gives you and yours more opportunity to network, attend presentations and experience our epic pitch competition, Startup Battlefield.

Perhaps one of the best opportunities associated with the Top Picks program offers lasting benefits long after the conference ends. A TechCrunch editor interviews every TC Top Pick — live on the Showcase Stage in Startup Alley. We record the interview, edit the video and promote it across our social media platforms. It drives traffic to your website, and it’s yours to use as a long-term marketing tool.

TechCrunch Disrupt San Francisco 2020 takes place on September 14-16. Wring every ounce of opportunity out of your Disrupt experience and apply to be a TC Top Pick today. We can’t wait to see what you’ve got!

