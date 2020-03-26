Apple extends free trials for its pro creative apps

Apple announced today that they are temporarily extending the free trials on Final Cut Pro X and Logic Pro X from 30 days to 90 days, giving potential customers stuck at home a longer window of time to try out the software.

An Apple spokesperson said the company hopes the promotion will “greatly benefit creative Mac users, and especially students, who find themselves creating and learning in new environments…”

Apple joins a number of other software companies extending the free trials of their products in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis. Notably, Apple does not charge subscription pricing so if you want to continue using the video or audio editing software suites, you’ll have to pony up the full purchase price.

Logic Pro X retails for $199.99 and Final Cut Pro X goes for $299.99. Apple says that the extended trial is already live for Final Cur Pro X and will be honored for recent downloads, while Logic Pro X should gain the extended trial in the coming days.