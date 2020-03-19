YouTube launches dedicated COVID-19 home page section

In an effort to ensure that the latest updates related to COVID-19 are as visible as possible, YouTube announced today that they’re launching a dedicated hub on the YouTube home page for stories related to the coronavirus outbreak.

For YouTube, the dedicated shelf is a means of promoting “authoritative content” to users. In the U.S., most of these videos appear to be from national publications. It will be rolling out in 16 countries with more on the way, according to the company’s tweet.

The feature follows other home page changes promoting coronavirus awareness now seen on apps like Instagram.

YouTube has had its fair share of issues with promoting unsavory videos and conspiracy theories on its home page during past breaking news situations, and the news shelf may offer a way for the company to keep a stronger editorial hand on videos touching on the pandemic.