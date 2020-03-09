Hear from Rocket Lab’s Peter Beck at TechCrunch’s Space Show June 25 in LA

When it comes to the space launch revolution, Peter Beck’s Rocket Lab is by far the fastest emerging contender in that crowded field of startups. It’s also one of the few space unicorns and backed by the who’s who of space investors, which is why we’re beyond delighted to announce that Beck will be joining us at our TC Sessions: Space event on June 25 in Los Angeles.

This is TechCrunch’s first big space show, and it’s shaping up to be very big indeed. We have already announced that Jim Bridenstine, the head of NASA, will be speaking, and we have confirmed and will announce shortly the two generals leading the United States Space Force (USSF) and the USSF’s Space and Missile Systems Center (SMC). Together, they represent the biggest government budgets for space and are very publicly courted startups gain new capabilities and speed up deployment. Many space startups — as well as many dual use technology companies — get their earliest contracts from government sources, a factor that makes the space category quite unique.

Peter Beck’s Rocket Lab is no exception. It’s dedicated small satellite launch capability has already placed in orbit payloads for DARPA, NASA, the NRO, the United States Air Force, as well as for commercial partners, from the world’s first and only private orbital launch range, located on New Zealand’s Māhia Peninsula. At TC Sessions: Space, Beck will discuss what it took to build Rocket Lab, which he started in 2006, and where he believes the new space economy will go from here.

