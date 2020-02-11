Sixgill raises $15M to expand its dark web intelligence platform

Sixgill, an Israeli cyberthreat intelligence company that specializes in monitoring the deep and dark web, today announced that it has raised a $15 million funding round led by Sonae IM, a fund based in Portugal, and London-based REV Venture Partners. Crowdfunding platform OurCrowd also participated in the round, as did previous investors Elron and Terra Venture Partners.

According to Crunchbase, this brings the company’s total funding to $21 million to date.

Sixgill, which was founded in 2014, plans to use the new funding to expand its efforts in North America, EMEA and APAC. In addition to expanding its geographic focus, Sixgill plans to expand its product’s capabilities, including its Dynamic CVE Rating.

Its current customer base mostly includes large enterprises, law enforcement and other government agencies, as well as other security providers.

Given its focus, that client list doesn’t come as a surprise. The company uses its technology to automatically monitor dark web forums and marketplaces for potential threats and then find those that could affect its clients. Users can either access Sixgill through its SaaS platform or install it on-premises. For enterprises and agencies that don’t have their own staff to run the service, Sixgills also offers access to its internal analysts.

“Sixgill uses advanced automation and artificial intelligence technologies to provide accurate, contextual intelligence to customers. The solution integrates seamlessly into the platforms that security teams use to orchestrate, automate, and manage security events,” said Sharon Wagner, CEO of Sixgill. “The market has made it clear that Sixgill has built a powerful real-time engine for more effective handling of the rapidly expanding threat landscape; this investment will position us for significant growth and expansion in 2020.”