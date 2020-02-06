Reddit partners with Tagboard to bring its content to TV broadcasts

Reddit, a site that refers to itself as the “front page of the internet” is today announcing a new deal that will see its posts and conversations extend beyond the web page. The company is partnering with Tagboard, which will for the first time allow broadcast networks the ability to easily display Reddit’s content on TV. That includes Reddit’s unique content, like AMA (Ask Me Anything) recaps and photoshop battles, as well as popular posts and comments that make the news, and more.

The site, now visited by 430 million people monthly, is often home to breaking news and interesting stories, but hadn’t yet offered a way for this content to be easily sourced and shared with broadcasters. Tagboard’s solutions allow clients to search across social media, curate content, then use its tools to help design and produce their stories.

In addition, Tagboard brings to the table its relationships with broadcasters including the NFL Network and U.S. local TV broadcaster TEGNA, which has 62 stations in 51 markets, reaching 39% of all TV households nationwide. Both have already put Reddit content to use on their networks.

The new partnership is Reddit’s first-ever effort with regard to sourcing content for broadcasters — something Reddit hopes will help raise its brand profile as well as encourage newsrooms to consider looking to Reddit, and not just large social networks like Facebook and Twitter, to find content to enhance their stories.

“Reddit is home to more than 100,000 active communities and a plethora of amazing content and we are thrilled to partner with them as broadcasters are committing more time to sourcing perspectives from online communities to enhance their stories,” said Nathan Peterson, Chief Revenue Officer at Tagboard, in a statement. “As the premier distributor of Reddit content to broadcast brands, Tagboard is playing an important role ensuring that Reddit content is disseminated more easily to news, sports, and entertainment brands across the globe,” he added.

Starting today, Tagboard partners can access Reddit content in formats and packages designed for on-air viewing. Through the partnership, Reddit’s content has the potential to reach over 250 global broadcasters across news, sports TV, and entertainment, the company says.

“In our ongoing transformation of local news, we are constantly seeking out the stories that matter most to our audience,” noted Adam Ostrow, TEGNA’s Chief Digital Officer, about the partnership. “Our partnership with Reddit and Tagboard lets our 49 local newsrooms stay attuned to the hyperlocal issues being discussed in their communities, and gives us the ability to develop news content that reflects the most topical online conversations and insights being shared by redditors.”

Reddit, a Condé Nast majority-owned site, raised a massive $300 million round from Tencent last year, with the goal of chasing more ad dollars. And what better way to get advertisers to better understand Reddit’s role in breaking and contributing to news and storytelling than sticking Reddit posts up on the TV’s big screen?

Plus, Reddit needs a way to combat its reputation as a home to some of the darker corners of the internet, where it has hosted forums catering to misogyny, racism and violent threats, and worse.

This isn’t the first time Reddit has tried to better highlight the news-gathering aspects of its website. The company in 2018 launched a news tab right on its home page, after earlier attempts to create a standalone news site of its own back in 2015.

“Our partnership with Tagboard enables Reddit’s unique content to be credited and distributed by television networks around the world for on-air storytelling purposes,” said Alexandra Riccomini, Reddit’s Senior Director of Business Development & Media Partnerships. “We anticipate this partnership will empower broadcasters to share Reddit content regularly while also showcasing Reddit’s power of community and belonging.”