Superhuman and Eventjoy founders announce $7 million angel fund

Superhuman founder and CEO Rahul Vohra and Eventjoy founder Todd Goldberg confirmed Wednesday that they had closed their first fund, which they are very accurately titling, “The Todd & Rahul Angel Fund.”

TechCrunch reported back in October that Vohra and Goldberg were shopping a pitch deck around to potential LPs.

The $7 million fund is the pair’s first. They will be making investments in startups between $75k and $200k, Vohra told TechCrunch. The competition for early stage deals has been heating up as mega firms have fought for earlier deal allocation. The pair are hoping that their founder experience and network of LPs can represent an alluring pitch for founders to make room in their rounds.

“I think one of the things that makes the fund extra interesting to founders is the LP base itself,” Vohra said in a direct message. “Instead of funds of funds and traditional LPs, the fund is backed by active founders and operators — the kind of investor that savvy founders want on their cap tables.”

The pair say they are looking specifically at “viral” SaaS, the productivity space, health and wellness, creator tools, and business infrastructure. Vohra and Goldberg have already made eight investments, including the apertif brand Haus, account exec toolmaker Scratchpad and outdoor ad startup AdQuick.