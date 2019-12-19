Google buys game developer Typhoon Studios

Google seems to be shopping for game studios as it courts consumer interest for its Stadia game-streaming platform, announcing Thursday that they had acquired Montreal-based Typhoon Studios.

The young studio with 26 employees hasn’t released its first title yet after being founded nearly three years ago, but their upcoming game Journey to the Savage Planet will be released in late January. The title is being developed for “multiple platforms” so for those looking forward to the title, it seems it will not be morphing into a Stadia exclusive at the last second.

The studio will be joining a Stadia team in Canada led by former Ubisoft exec Sébastien Puel.

Google has been pretty vocal about its internal development efforts, including Stadia Studios led by former EA exec Jade Raymond. In an interview with Gamesindustry.biz earlier, the exec detailed that Google was hoping to build out multiple first-party studios to release content on the platform.

“We have a plan that includes building out a few different first-party studios, and also building up the publishing org to ship exclusive content created by indie devs and other external partners,” Raymond told the publication.