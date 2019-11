Ford unveiled Sunday the newest Mustang in its lineup that marks a number of firsts for the automaker. Not only is this the first all-electric Mustang, it’s also an SUV and the first vehicle to come out of Team Edison, Ford’s dedicated electric vehicle organization.

Here’s a closer look at the vehicle inside and out.

[gallery ids="1912963,1912979,1912976,1912977,1912978,1912966,1912971,1912968,1912974,1912973,1912969,1912970,1912967,1912980,1912981,1912964,1912975"]