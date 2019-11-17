Ford unveils the Mustang Mach-E, an all-electric crossover with muscle car roots

Ford unveiled Sunday ahead of the LA Auto Show the Mustang Mach-E, the highly anticipated all-electric crossover and the first vehicle to come out of Team Edison, the automaker’s dedicated electric vehicle organization.

In short: the Mustang Mach-E is different from any other Ford vehicle without ignoring its roots. It’s undeniably a Mustang with its short nose and front overhang, headlights and muscular stance. But it also has a design suited for an electric vehicle as well as an all-new infotainment system and connected vehicle technology, plus a few other interesting and new details.

The moment is an important one for Ford, which has historically backed hybrid technology. It not only represents the biggest change for the Mustang in its 55 year history, it’s the first product to come out of Ford’s $11 billion commitment to add 16 all-electric vehicles within its global portfolio of 40 electrified vehicles through 2022.

“We knew we had to do something different and something exciting and something only Ford could do,” Kumar Galhotra, president of Ford North America said at a press event prior to the Sunday unveiling.

This is not meant to be a compliance car — the types of vehicles produced only to meet stricter emissions rules in some states such as California, a key market for automakers. Although the project initially started as one.

It’s meant to be a vehicle that people get excited about; it must be fun to drive and have the performance that Mustang diehards expect. It’s no small task and one some within the company viewed as a risk.

“I’ve driven it and it’s a rocket ship,” Ford Chairman Bill Ford said during the event Sunday. “This is a Mustang for a new generation, but I also think long-time Mustang fans like me will love it as well.”

And while there have been months of teasers and even one big leak, the unveiling Sunday provided fresh details of the vehicle.

Ford will offer five variants of the Mustang Mach-E, including a standard version called Select, a Premium trim, First Edition, California Route 1 and a GT Performance edition that is targeting a 0 to 60 miles per hour acceleration in the mid 3-second range and an estimated 342 kW (459 horsepower) and 830 Nm (612 pound-feet) of torque.

Starting at $43,895

The most affordable version of the Mach-E will be the “Select” trim with rear-wheel drive that starts at $43,895 before applying the $7,500 federal credit. However, “select” won’t be available until early 2021. The select rear-wheel view trim has 75.7 kwh battery pack with a target range of 230 miles. For another $2,700, the select trim is also available in all-wheel drive.

The limited First Edition will start at $59,900 and be available in extended-range all-wheel drive, with red painted brake calipers, metallic pedal covers, contrasting seat stitching and a scuff plate marked “First Edition.” The First Edition, , which is targeting 0-60 in the mid five-second range, has a 98.8 kwh battery that can travel 270 miles on a single charge.

The first edition and the premium trims will be the initial Mustang Mach-E vehicles available in fall 2020. The Premium version will start at $50,600.

The GT performance, which starts at $60,500, will be available in Spring 2021. The GT performance comes with a 98.8 kwh battery pack with targeted EPA estimate of 250 miles.

Ford has opened up a reservations page, where customers can put a $500 deposit down for any of the versions. A configurator that allows customers to design the version is also live.

Driving modes

Like other electric vehicles on the market, Ford has given the Mach-E three driving modes. Whisper is as one might expect, a quiet ride that has been tuned for a comfortable ride. “Engage” is the middle-of-the-road mode meant to provide what one Ford employee described as a “balanced” ride. For those who want the top performance and amped up drive, they can pick “Unbridled.” Each driving mode is tuned with specific steering controls as well as ambient lighting and sounds.

Drivers who pick Whisper or Engage will get blue lighting in the instrument cluster and other spots within the vehicle, while Unbridled has lighting with a copper hue and a propulsion sound.

Infotainment

The Mach-E is also getting a next-generation version of its Sync infotainment system. The 15.5-inch vertical screen sits in the center and is where much of the important yet non-essential for driving functions are located. Stuff like music as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. One feature that stands out is physical volume knob sits at the bottom of the vertical screen.

One interesting feature is that drivers of the Mach-E can run Apple Carplay or Android Auto while also displaying the native maps on the display.

Meanwhile, Ford kept the instrument cluster, where all of the important driving information is housed.

Charging

Ford is supplying all variants with a home charger that can plug into 120V or 240V outlets. Ford will also sell a faster home charger. The price has not yet been revealed.

The company is partnering with Amazon Home Services to help with installation.