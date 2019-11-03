Original Content podcast: Netflix’s ‘Living with Yourself’ delivers a surprisingly emotional punchline

The following post contains no major spoilers for “Living With Yourself,” but it does describe the show’s big concept — which can be a fun surprise if you manage to watch without learning anything in advance. If that’s what you want to do, maybe come back and read/listen later.

When we heard that Netflix’s “Living with Yourself” features Paul Rudd playing two different versions of himself — copywriter Miles Elliot and his clone — it was easy to imagine this as a showcase for Rudd’s comedic acting, and for “Multiplicity”-style hijinks.

As we explain on the latest episode of the Original Content podcast, the show certainly has its share of laughs. What’s more surprising, however, is the extent to which Miles’ dilemma felt pretty real, and pretty resonant for at least a couple of your podcast hosts.

As he enters middle age, Miles has allowed himself to become grumpier, lazier version of himself, and a bad husband to his wife Kate (played by Aisling Bee). And while show never turns into a heavy drama, it still creates a believable portrait of a failing marriage and tells a compelling story around Miles’ (often misguided) efforts to bounce back.

In addition to our review, we also discuss our first impressions of “The Morning Show” on Apple TV+ and our thoughts on the launch plans for HBO Max.

You can listen in the player below, subscribe using Apple Podcasts or find us in your podcast player of choice. If you like the show, please let us know by leaving a review on Apple. You can also send us feedback directly. (Or suggest shows and movies for us to review!)

And if you want to skip ahead, here’s how the episode breaks down:

0:00 Intro

11:01 HBO Max discussion

00:44 “Morning Show” first impressions

22:53 “Living with Yourself” review (no spoilers except the basic concept)

37:18 “Living with Yourself” spoiler discussion