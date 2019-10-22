New York’s Facebook antitrust investigation now has 46 other attorneys general onboard

New York Attorney General Letitia James is turning up the heat on the state’s antitrust investigation into Facebook, which i seeking “to determine whether Facebook’s actions may have endangered consumer data, reduced the quality of consumers’ choices, or increased the price of advertising.”

Her coalition previously consisted of attorneys general from a total of 8 states (plus Washington D.C.), but now that crew has gotten a bit bigger. In an announcement today, James noted that AGs from 31 other states (and Guam) have signed onto the investigation.

“After continued bipartisan conversations with attorneys general from around the country, today I am announcing that we have vastly expanded the list of states, districts, and territories investigating Facebook for potential antitrust violations,” a statement from her office reads. “As we continue our investigation, we will use every investigative tool at our disposal to determine whether Facebook’s actions stifled competition and put users at risk.”

There are now 46 other AGs involved in the investigation with James. This investigation is notably separate from existing antitrust investigations from the DOJ and FTC.

For those keeping tabs: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming, the territory of Guam and the District of Columbia are involved in the New York investigation