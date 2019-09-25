Facebook announces Horizon, a VR massive-multiplayer world

Facebook today announced a virtual reality sandbox game where you can build your own environments and games, socialize with friends, and more. Launching in 2020, Facebook Horizon will allow users to create their own diverse avatars and hop between virtual locals through portals called Telepods and play multiplayer games together with friends like Wing Strikers. Users interested in early access can apply for the beta here.

As part of the launch, Facebook will shut down its existing social VR experiences Facebook Spaces and Oculus Rooms on October 25th, leaving a bit of a gap until Horizon launches.