Facebook announces Oculus Link which brings PC games to its standalone Quest headset

Oculus is going to be further blurring the lines between its standalone virtual reality headset and what it’s built on PC with a new software update in November, Mark Zuckerberg announced onstage at the company’s Oculus Connect 6 conference.

Oculus Link will allow Quest users to tether their Quest to PCs via USB-C and play PC content that is more graphically-rich and power-intensive than what’s currently possible.

We don’t know any limitations of the system yet, but both the Quest and Rift S share plenty of system specs, so this may be a clear sign that Facebook is pushing Oculus to go all-in on the Quest and perhaps leave PC VR behind.

We’ll get more details soon on Oculus Link.

