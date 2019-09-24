Jellysmack launches program to scale audiences from YouTube creators

Jellysmack originally started as a social media company with popular brands on Facebook and other social platforms, such as Beauty Studio, Oh My Goal, Gamology and Riddle Me This. The company is now branching out and expanding with a different product, the ‘Creator’s Program.’

The startup is going to partner with popular YouTube creators and grow their audience on other social media platforms, starting with Facebook and Snapchat. This way, YouTube creators get a new audience on a separate platform, which reduces dependency on YouTube’s algorithm.

Jellysmack has developed several tools for its own media brands, such as tools to detect popular content, optimize content itself and improve distribution on social platform. The company now attracts 88 million unique viewers per month in the U.S.

“We realized that we could reuse this suite of tools with many other creators and not just on our own content,” Jellysmack co-founder and CEO Michael Philippe told me.

The startup already identified a bunch of YouTube creators that could benefit from these tools. It has partnered with Reaction Time, Infinite, Karina Garcia, How Ridiculous and others.

After that, Jellysmack obtains all the back catalog of videos, recuts them and shares them on Facebook and Snapchat — 10-minute videos on YouTube will become 3-minute videos on Facebook for instance.

Jellysmack then tests multiple thumbnails and video names using A/B testing and a bit of paid promotion. When the startup has found a name and thumbnail that generates a lot of engagement, the company releases the video.

The company then invests some of its money to grow the audience of a Facebook page or Snapchat account using paid acquisition. “We have developed a proprietary acquisition tool that finds the right audiences,”

Everything is then tracked using Jellysmack’s tools. Each video is tagged and gets a score based on retention, monetization, etc. Creators could potentially leverage those insights for future videos.

Reaction Times had 80,000 Facebook fans before partnering with Jellysmack. It now has 3 million Facebook fans and generates 100 million views per month on the platform.

With today’s new program, Jellysmack says that its own brands will also stick around — this is just a new bet for the company. The company also plans to launch a new vertical in the future.