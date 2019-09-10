Apple debuts slightly bigger entry-level iPad

Today, was supposed to be all about the iPhones but Apple took some time to offer a hardware refresh to the entry-level iPad. Things are largely the same, but the updates aren’t driving the entry-level device’s price any higher.

The 7th generation tablet now sports a 10.2″ display, upgraded from the previous 9.7″ variety. The updated iPad also supports the first-generation Apple Pencil and the company’s Smart Keyboard. The device will continue to start at $329.

The device notably still has a home button and some healthy bezels, so it’s not a major design revamp just an extra half-inch of display for users.

Keeping the entry-level price is notable, especially as Apple’s most expensive iPads are more costly than they’ve ever been. The more low-powered entry-level iPad will still be running the same OS as the higher-end iPad Pros.

The device is available for pre-order today and ships September 30.