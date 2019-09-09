Annual Extra Crunch members get 100,000 Brex Rewards points upon credit card signup

We’re excited to announce an addition to the Extra Crunch community perks. Starting today, annual Extra Crunch members can get 100,000 Brex Rewards points after signing up for a Brex corporate credit card. This offer is worth about $1,000 in credit card points.

Brex’s corporate credit card is designed for startups, and Extra Crunch was built for the startup ecosystem. We understand that startups are trying to be as frugal as possible with spending, and we felt that the Brex corporate credit card was the perfect way to stretch those valuable dollars.

Brex gives startup founders and finance teams higher credit limits than what they would get with any other business credit card option, and it does so without requiring a personal credit check or security deposit during the application. There are some impressive reward multipliers across categories like rideshare, travel, and restaurants. It also comes with $50,000 worth of partner offers from AWS, Salesforce and many more.

Full benefits with the Brex for Startups credit card include:

100,000 Brex Rewards points upon signup (equal to about $1,000)

7x points on ridesharing app charges

4x points on travel charges, including Airbnb

Miles transfer program to six airlines (including Singapore Airlines, Qantas, Air France and more) and their loyalty programs

3x points on restaurant charges

2x points on recurring software charges like Salesforce, Slack and GitHub

1x points on all other charges

Discounts on the top services for startups, including Zendesk, Google Ads, SendGrid, AWS, WeWork and more

Automated receipt-capture and expense matching with the Brex mobile app, or via text and email

Built-in integrations with QuickBooks and Xero

And more

In order to qualify for the Brex credit card, companies need at least $100,000 in the bank and must meet Brex’s other qualification requirements. This offer is only available to annual Extra Crunch members in the United States. You can sign up for annual Extra Crunch membership here.

Extra Crunch membership offers exclusive access to analysis of successful startups, original research and reporting, resources on company building, lists of verified experts in key services, no banner ads on TechCrunch.com, conference calls with our writers and more. You can take a look at the types of articles we produce for Extra Crunch by heading here.

After signing up for an annual Extra Crunch membership, you’ll receive a welcome email with a link to the Brex offer. If you are already an annual Extra Crunch member, you will receive an email with the offer at some point today. If you are currently a monthly Extra Crunch subscriber and want to upgrade to annual in order to claim this deal, head over to the “my account” section on TechCrunch.com and click the “upgrade” button.

Once you receive the link, you’ll have the opportunity to sign up for the credit card. As a reminder, companies must have at least $100K in the bank to qualify, be based in the U.S., and meet Brex’s other qualification requirements.

This is one of several new community perks we’ve been working on for Extra Crunch members. In addition to the Brex offer, Extra Crunch members also get 20% off all TechCrunch event tickets (email extracrunch@techcrunch.com with the event name to receive a discount code for event tickets). You can learn more about our events lineup here.

Expect to see more perks and deals like this in the near future. If there are other community perks you want to see us add, please let us know by emailing extracrunch@techcrunch.com.

Sign up for an annual Extra Crunch membership today to claim this community perk. You can purchase an annual Extra Crunch membership here.