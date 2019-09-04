Cowboy recruits Sunrise co-founder Jeremy Le Van as VP of Product

Electric bike maker Cowboy has recruited a well-known name when it comes to mobile app design. Jeremy Le Van co-founded Sunrise, a well-designed calendar app that was acquired by Microsoft back in 2015. Le Van will become VP of Product and lead the development of Cowboy’s mobile app.

Following Sunrise’s acquisition, Le Van has worked for Microsoft for a handful of years. Sunrise has been the foundation for the calendar feature of the Outlook mobile app.

“I am incredibly excited to join the Cowboy team and bring my insights into how we can transform the smart bicycle market to make it more appealing to the mobile-first generation,” he said in a statement.

Of course, Cowboy is a hardware company as it designs and sells an e-bike. The company wants to make e-bikes more efficient. It features an automatic transmission — motor assistance kicks in automatically when you need it the most, such as when you start pedaling, you accelerate or you go uphill.

Cowboy bikes also feature integrated lights with a rear light that flashes when you break, a rubber and glass fiber belt and a removable battery. Like VanMoof bikes, it has built-in GPS tracking and an integrated SIM card — you unlock the bike with your phone.

But the mobile app is also an essential part of the experience. You can configure the lights, check the battery and get stats from the app. Let’s see how it evolves with today’s appointment.

Cowboy is currently available in Belgium, France, Germany, the Netherlands and Austria. The startup has raised a €10 million Series A founding round from Tiger Global, Index Ventures, Hardware Club and others.