Compete in the TC Hackathon at Disrupt Berlin 2019

Indulge us as we paraphrase the song, Anything You Can Do from the movie, “Annie Get Your Gun.” Anything you can code, I can code better. I can code anything better than you.

If that describes your skills and attitude, it’s time — as we say in the States — to put up or shut up. We’re calling all code slingers to take part in the TC Hackathon at Disrupt Berlin 2019. We’re limiting participation to 500 people, so don’t wait. Apply here today.

Oh, and it doesn’t cost anything to apply or to participate. In fact, we give you a free Innovator pass to attend the show.

What’s at stake? Along with your reputation, you have a shot at winning a $5,000 prize from TechCrunch for the best overall hack. Plus, you and your team (either the one you bring or the one you find onsite) will choose one of several sponsored challenges — each one offering its own cash and prizes.

We’ll make an official announcement about specific sponsors and contests, but last year’s sponsored contests, prizes and winners will give you a sense of the kind of projects to expect.

Teams have just 36 hours to design, create and code a working solution to a real-world problem. It’s not easy — you’ll be tired, stressed out and probably a tad cranky. But we’ll keep you fed, watered and hopped up on caffeine for the duration.

The first round of judging will no doubt remind you of your high school science fair…only with bigger stakes. Judges will select just 10 teams to move into the finals, which take place on day two. Those teams will have just two sleep-deprived minutes to present and pitch their project on the Extra Crunch Stage.

After the judges confer, the individual sponsors will announce their winners and award their prizes. Then TechCrunch will select its choice for best overall hack — and award that team one of those oversized checks for $5,000.

TC Hackathon takes place during Disrupt Berlin 2019 on 11-12 December. Don’t miss your chance to strut your stuff, build something amazing and take home some serious ka-ching. Apply to the Hackathon today.

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at Disrupt Berlin 2019? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.