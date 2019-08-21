Our 12 favorite startups from Y Combinator’s S19 Demo Day 2

Lucas Matney Kate Clark Megan Rose Dickey Anna Escher Greg Kumparak 8 hours

After two days of founders tirelessly pitching, we’ve reached the end of YC’s Summer 2019 Demo Days. TechCrunch witnessed more than 160 on-the-record startup pitches coming out of Y Combinator, spanning healthcare, B2B services, augmented reality and life-extending.

The full list is worth a gander, you can read about the 84 startups from Day 1 and the 82 companies from Day 2 in the linked posts. You can also check out our votes for the best of the best from day 1.

The 11 best startups from Y Combinator’s S19 Demo Day 1

After conferring on the dozens of startups we saw yesterday, here are our favorites from the second day of Y Combinator pitches.