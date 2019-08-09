Apple starts selling Mophie’s take on AirPower

There’s no shortage of AirPower knockoffs on the market. Many have been in the works since Apple took the wraps off its in-house version, positioned as more affordable alternatives. Since the company unceremoniously pulled the plug on the project, however, they’re the only game in town.

We reviewed a $99 one a while ago. It seemed fine, and Amazon is currently overloaded with even more affordable options. It’s probably unfair to lump Mophie in the knockoff category. The accessory maker produces pretty premium products at prices to match. And unlike the competition, it’s got the Apple seal of approval.

That means the company’s new 3-in-1 charging pad is most likely as close as you’re ever going to get to marching into an Apple Store and leaving with AirPower. Here’s the official description, per Mophie:

The 3-in-1 wireless charging pad conveniently charges iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch from one central location. To ensure a seamless charging experience for all three devices, it features a dedicated cavity for AirPods, and an integrated charging stand for Apple Watch that holds it at the ideal angle for Nightstand Mode with an unobstructed view of the screen.

Sounds about right, right? The black charging pad operates similarly to most competitors, with designated slots for the three Apple products. That, after all, seems to be the source of the issues with the original AirPower product, making a pad that was capable of charging three different products with different charging needs.

At $140, it’s in line with the AirPower’s price. As stated above, you can get an alternative for much cheaper, but maybe there’s something in the peace of mind of getting the device from a trusted name like Mophie.