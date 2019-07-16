Large retailers saw 64% increase in sales on Monday, thanks to Amazon Prime Day

It’s no longer a winner-take-all scenario for Amazon Prime Day — in fact, that hasn’t been true for years. As soon as other large retailers realized they could piggyback on Amazon’s annual sales event to boost their own revenues from counter-sales, they’ve been doing just that. According to new data from Adobe Analytics out this morning, large retailers have already seen a big jump — a 64% increase — in their U.S. e-commerce spending thanks to Prime Day on Monday, July 15, when compared with an average Monday.

That’s up quite a bit from the 54% increase seen by these large retailers (those with over a billion in annual revenue) last year, the report notes.

Smaller retailers did well yesterday, too. Niche retailers with less than $5 million in annual revenue saw a 30% increase in their online sales on Monday, due to more people shopping online for deals.

Adobe earlier predicted Amazon Prime Day 2019 would push U.S. e-commerce sales to over $2 billion, when it all wraps. That will make it the third time outside the holiday shopping season that sales will hit that milestone, following Labor Day 2018 and Memorial Day 2019.

The increase in sales on non-Amazon sites so far can be attributed to the increased visitor traffic, which accounted for 66% of the revenue lift. Another 27% was caused by an increase in conversions, and 7% to bigger basket sizes.

Yesterday’s best non-Amazon deals were on electronics, Adobe also noted — particularly smart devices including smartwatches (12% off), smart TV (10% off), and smart home items (9% off).

Adobe’s data comes from its analytics business and is based on an analysis of one trillion visits to over 4,500 retail sites and 55 million SKUs. The company measures transactions for 80 of the top 100 U.S. e-commerce retailers.

Amazon, meanwhile, is reporting a successful Prime Day on Monday, without detailing revenues. It says that customers already saved “hundreds of millions of dollars” in the U.S., including on top sellers like the Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote and Echo Dot, with millions sold.