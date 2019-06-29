Original Content podcast: ‘I Think You Should Leave’ brings deranged laughs to Netflix

A sketch on Netflix’s “I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson” doesn’t just settle for one funny idea. As soon as you start to get comfortable and assume that you know where things are going, there’s usually a wild left turn, and sometimes a third and fourth for good measure.

We review the new comedy series on the latest episode of the Original Content podcast, highlighting our favorite sketches and the ones that didn’t work for us — sometimes things stretch out for too long, or the idea can seem more bizarre than funny.

Still, the hit rate feels remarkably high, provoking frequent, disbelieving laughter, with co-creator and star Robinson continually mining new shades of deranged behavior. It helps that there are only six episodes of around 20 minutes each, so “I Think You Should Leave” definitely doesn’t wear out its welcome.

In addition to our review, we follow-up last week’s discussion of “When They See Us” by noting that the show has supposedly been viewed by more than 23 million Netflix accounts.

If you want to skip ahead, here’s how the episode breaks down:

0:00 Intro

0:40 When They See Us follow-up

8:53 I Think You Should Leave review

17:44 I Think You Should Leave spoilers