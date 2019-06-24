Sam’s Club launches alcohol delivery through Instacart

Walmart -owned Sam’s Club is expanding into same-day alcohol delivery, the retailer announced this morning. The delivery service is being powered by Sam’s Club partner Instacart and is currently live in 215 stores across 12 U.S. states, with plans to reach other cities and markets in the months ahead.

At launch, the list of states supporting alcohol delivery includes Florida, California, Missouri, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Ohio, Wyoming, Connecticut, Texas, Kentucky, and Minnesota. Not all clubs in those states will offer the service — only select markets.

Where available, Sam’s Club members will be able to order both from the in-house “Member’s Mark” brand — like Member’s Mark Sangria, Member’s Mark Prosecco and Member’s Mark Moscato D’Asti, for example — as well as from other popular brands, like Kendall Jackson Chardonnay, Modelo Especial, and Tito’s Handmade Vodka, among others. The deliveries can arrive as fast as one hour.

The move pits Sam’s Club as a rival to other same-day alcohol delivery services, including Target’s Shipt, which delivers alcohol in a number of cities from various retailers (including Target), Amazon’s Prime Now, Drizly, Postmates, plus other Instacart partner retailers which vary by market and regional chains.

Sam’s Club parent Walmart also delivers alcohol in select markets through Walmart Grocery.

To order alcohol, Sam’s Club members will need to order through the Instacart app or website. They’ll also obviously need to be 21 years of age and will need to present their government ID at the time of delivery.

“Sam’s Club is focused on offering quality products, unexpected finds and better customer experiences,” said Racquel Harris, Vice President, Adult Beverage, in a statement. “Now you can select the perfect bottle of wine to complement your dinner or stock up on your favorite beer or spirits for the big game with the convenience of delivery.”

“Instacart is proud to collaborate with Sam’s Club to provide wine, beer, and spirits delivery for their valued members. By extending our marketplace categories, we’re making it even easier for customers to shop from Sam’s Club for all their needs – from groceries and household essentials to alcohol,” said Andrew Nodes, Vice President of Retail at Instacart. “We’re proud to have grown our relationship with Sam’s Club to include its clubs across the U.S., helping members across the country get the groceries they need in as fast as an hour.”