Harry Potter: Wizards Unite goes live in Canada, Germany, and 23 other countries

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite (think Pokémon GO, but with wands and giant spiders instead of pokéballs and Pikachus) officially launched earlier this week, but with a catch: it was only available in the US, UK, Australia, and New Zealand.

Why? Amongst other reasons, a country-by-country rollout helps Niantic ensure that their servers stay stable. By spreading the launch out over a few days, they’re hopefully able to figure out where potential server scaling issues might be before half the world is yelling on Twitter.

They used a similar rollout strategy with Pokémon GO — even still, their servers had trouble staying up. The viral popularity of the game smashed headfirst into its first draft, untested network architecture, and outages were widespread for weeks. It was nearly a week before GO expanded beyond its day-one countries, with many countries not getting the game for months.

Fortunately for anyone waiting to play, it seems like HP:WU’s rollout will be a bit quicker. Two days after the official launch, the game is landing in 25 new regions today. Here’s the list:

Austria

Belgium

Brunei Darussalam

Canada

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

Iceland

India

Indonesia

Ireland

Italy

Luxembourg

Malaysia

Mexico

Netherlands

Norway

Papua New Guinea

Philippines

Portugal

Singapore

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

I chatted with Niantic CEO John Hanke about the game’s launch on ExtraCrunch – you can find that here.