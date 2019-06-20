Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is now available in the US and UK, one day earlier than promised

Earlier this week, Niantic announced that Harry Potter: Wizards Unite — the company’s Potter-themed followup to Pokémon GO — would start rolling out to the world on June 21st.

Looks like they decided to get the ball rolling a bit early, though. The game just went live on the iOS and Android app stores in the US and UK, one day earlier than advertised. Wands at the ready!

As expected (and as with Pokémon GO) the launch is being rolled out on a country-by-country basis, rather than going live for the entire world all at once. It’s spent the last few weeks in a kinda-sorta-Beta phase, available in Australia and New Zealand to those who didn’t mind dealing with some pre-launch bugs. Today it rolled out to the US/UK, and it’ll open up to more countries as Niantic determines its servers are up for it.