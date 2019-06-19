Daily Crunch: A closer look Facebook and Libra

The Daily Crunch is TechCrunch’s roundup of our biggest and most important stories. If you’d like to get this delivered to your inbox every day at around 9am Pacific, you can subscribe here.

1. Libra currently looks more like a fiat currency than a cryptocurrency

Facebook unveiled a cryptocurrency called Libra yesterday. Romain Dillet looks at the company’s announcement and concludes that the current governance model and blockchain implementation seems closer to banks than bitcoin.

In other words, it looks like a blockchain but it’s not a real blockchain. It’s not truly decentralized.

2. Apple expands authorized repairs to ~1,000 Best Buy stores

In the past three years, Apple says it has expanded repair coverage to three times as many U.S. locations, thanks to third-party partnerships. Those locations now include almost 1,000 Best Buys.

3. Google announces $1B, 10-year plan to add thousands of homes to Bay Area

The housing crisis in the Bay Area, particularly in San Francisco, is a complex and controversial topic, with no one-size-fits-all solution — but a check for a billion dollars is about as close as you’re going to get.



4. Apple Watch’s own built-in apps can be deleted in watchOS 6

Good news for Apple Watch owners who don’t want to clutter up their Watch with unused apps.

5. Still in stealth mode, Duffel raises $21.5M in Series A from Benchmark for its travel platform

Duffel says it will be a B2B offering, allowing individual travel agents at large online travel management companies and tour operators to offer a “seamless travel experience” to their end customers, making the booking experience simpler, faster and cheaper.

6. YouTube’s new AR Beauty Try-On lets viewers virtually try on makeup while watching video reviews

The feature is designed to be used in a split-screen experience while YouTube viewers watch a makeup tutorial.

7. A diversity and inclusion playbook

The examples of tech companies “doing it right” on diversity and inclusion are few and far between, but that doesn’t mean it’s not worth trying. (Extra Crunch membership required.)