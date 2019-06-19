Apple expands authorized repairs to ~1,000 Best Buy stores

Since 2001, Apple has staked its claim across the world with its own first-party brick and mortar locations. But the U.S. is a big country, and the 270 or so stores can only cover so much ground. In the past three years, the company says it has expanded repair coverage to three times as many locations in this massive country of ours, courtesy of third-party partnerships.

That list now includes almost 1,000 Best Buys, which now offer Apple certified repairs courtesy of 7,600 “newly Apple-certified technicians” capable of offering up same day repairs on iPhones and other products.

“At Apple, we’re dedicated to providing the best customer service in the world,” Apple Care VP Tara Bunch said in a release tied to this morning’s news. “If a customer ever needs to repair their products, we want them to feel confident those repairs are done safely and correctly. We’re always looking at how we can reliably expand our network of trained technicians and we’re excited to partner with every Best Buy store so it’s even easier for our customers to find an authorized repair location near them.”

It’s a deal that makes sense for both parties. For Apple, it means covering customers in locations like Yuma, Sioux City and Bismarck. This brings its total third-party authorized service locations up to 1,800 in the U.S.

For Best Buy, the deal means a partnership and blessing from another key electronics giant, with Apple joining the likes of Samsung, which currently has authorized Galaxy repairs from the big box store. More info on Apple repair services here.