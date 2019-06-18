Optimizely raises $50M Series D round for its experimentation platform

Optimizely, a platform that offers tools for A/B testing and personalization on the web and in mobile apps, today announced that it has raised a total of $105 million. This includes a $50 million Series D round led by Goldman Sachs Private Captial, with the participation of Accenture Ventures, as well as $55 million line of credit from Bridge Bank.

Goldman Sachs’s Michael Kondoleon will join Optimizely’s Board of Directors as a board member.

“We’re excited to reach this milestone because these investments cement our leadership position in the market,” Optimizely CEO Jay Larson told me. “We can invest more in products to put an even bigger gap between Optimizely and our competition. We can expand geographically. And we will continue to grow our team of world-class digital optimization experts. This is a big day for Optimizely and a big day for the experimentation and personalization industry.”

The company notes that about a quarter of the Fortune 100 currently uses its services. the company says it now handles over 6 billion events a day and that its customers have tripled their investments in digital experience optimization in the last two years. Current customers include the likes of Gap, Visa, IBM, StubHub, Metromile, Lending Club and Sonos.

In total, Optimizely has now raised more than $200 million, excluding the line of credit. The additional $55 million from Bridge Bank are a bit unusual, but not completely out of the ordinary for companies at this stage. “Bridge Bank is proud to continue working with Optimizely, a global leader at the forefront of the digital experience optimization market,” said Mike Lederman, senior vice president and western region director of Bridge Bank’s technology banking group. “Optimizely is on a path of substantial growth and the additional capital will help them continue to build market-leading products that are used by an increasing number of top global brands.”

As is pretty much standard for companies at this stage, Optimizely will use the new funding to drive growth.