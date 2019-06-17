Daily Crunch: Huawei predicts $30B in lost revenue

The Daily Crunch is TechCrunch’s roundup of our biggest and most important stories. If you’d like to get this delivered to your inbox every day at around 9am Pacific, you can subscribe here.

1. Huawei says US ban will cost it $30B in lost revenue

Following a string of trade restrictions from the U.S., China’s Huawei expects its revenues to drop $30 billion below forecast over the next two years, founder and chief executive Ren Zhengfei said today.

That said, Ren claimed that after a period of adjustment, Huawei’s output will be “rejuvenated” by 2021.

2. 5G reportedly coming to premium iPhones in 2020, all models in 2021

The latest report from renowned Apple leaker Ming-Chi Kuo claims that high-end iPhones are set to get 5G in the second half of next year. By 2021, all models are set to be on-board with the next-gen wireless standard.

3. Millions of Venmo transactions scraped in warning over privacy settings

A computer science student has scraped seven million Venmo transactions to prove that users’ public activity can still be easily obtained, a year after a privacy researcher performed a similar feat.

4. Meet TezLab, the Fitbit for Tesla vehicles

For the non-Tesla owner, the name TezLab is likely a foreign one. But among Tesla owners obsessed with understanding how their electric vehicle performs, TezLab is a familiar friend.

5. Target checkouts hit by outage for a second day in a row

In a statement, Target said it could “confirm that this was not a data breach or security-related issue” and “no guest information was compromised at any time.” Instead, the company blamed the outage on an “internal technology issue” without disclosing specifics.

6. Startup founders need to decide how much salary is enough

While the ultimate goal is a successful exit, not everyone gets there, and it begs the question: How much is fair to take out in the form of salary, especially in the early years when money is tight? (Extra Crunch membership required.)

7. This week’s TechCrunch podcasts

The Equity team has some thoughts on Silicon Valley’s “founder fetish,” arguing that it infantilizes public companies. And on the latest episode of Original Content, we review the new season of “Black Mirror.”