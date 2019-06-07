Daily Crunch: Facebook’s cryptocurrency is coming

The Daily Crunch is TechCrunch’s roundup of our biggest and most important stories. If you’d like to get this delivered to your inbox every day at around 9am Pacific, you can subscribe here.

1. Facebook plans June 18 cryptocurrency debut. Here’s what we know

Facebook is finally ready to reveal details about its cryptocurrency, codenamed Libra. It has currently scheduled a June 18 release of a white paper explaining its cryptocurrency’s basics, according to a source.

It sounds like Facebook’s cryptocurrency will be a stablecoin, transferable with zero fees via Facebook products including Messenger and WhatsApp.

2. NASA declares International Space Station ‘open for business,’ including private astronaut visits

NASA’s plan also includes allowing private business activities to take place on the ISS, including “in-space manufacturing,” marketing activities, healthcare research “and more,” NASA says.

3. How Amazon’s delivery robots will navigate your sidewalk

In Amazon’s current trial, the robots are always accompanied by human assistants — who probably look like robot dog walkers as they trot through the neighborhood.

4. HTC launches Vive Pro Eye stateside, costs four times as much as Rift S

HTC’s Vive Pro Eye headset is its latest enterprise play, integrating an eye-tracking camera to give users an additional input mode and a way for users to signal attention. It’s available in a bundle with SteamVR 2.0 base stations and Vive controllers for $1,599.

5. Depop, a social app targeting millennial and Gen Z shoppers, bags $62M, passes 13M users

Depop is a London startup that’s built an app for individuals to post and sell (mostly resell) items to groups of followers.

6. Walmart to launch in-home grocery delivery in three cities, starting this fall

The service will allow the retailer to deliver items directly to a customer’s fridge or freezer, even when that customer isn’t home.

7. Why identity startup Auth0’s founder still codes: It makes him a better boss

An interview with Eugenio Pace, who founded Auth0 in 2013. (Extra Crunch membership required.)