Mobility startups: apply for a free Startup Alley spot as a TC Top Pick

We’re hunting for bold, boundary-breaking founders of early-stage mobility startups to apply to our TC Top Picks program at Disrupt San Francisco 2019. “Bold and boundary-breaking” pretty much describes the current tech revolution taking place in mobility and transportation — one that Henry Ford and the Wright brothers could never have imagined.

Top Pick designees receive a VIP Disrupt experience. It starts with a free Startup Alley Exhibition package which, among other things, includes a full day exhibiting in Startup Alley. Top Picks attract a lot of media and investor interest, and they also receive invitations to special events at Disrupt SF — like the investor reception.

One special perk lasts long after the show ends. Each Top Pick will be interviewed by one of our TechCrunch editors live on the Showcase Stage, and we promote that interview across all our social media platforms.

Here’s what one co-founder had to say about his TC Top Pick experience.

Israeli-based CAARESYS earned a TC Top Pick designation in the mobility category at Disrupt SF 2018. The startup’s vehicle monitoring system uses low-emission radio frequency radar and contactless biometrics to track the body location and physical state — respiration rate, heart rate and heart-rate variability — of each passenger in the car.

According to Konstantin Berezin, the company’s COO and co-founder, the connections they made as a TC Top Pick at Disrupt SF resulted in projects with three OEM and Tier 1 companies. The company is currently in the integration phase with auto manufacturers to get the systems into cars by 2021.

“We also followed up with a potential customer we met at Disrupt and, as a result of that meeting, we signed a memorandum of understanding to partner on a mutual project,” said Berezin. “I can’t disclose the name just yet, but we’re very excited. Being a TC Top Pick really put us on the map.”

Berezin also enjoyed the Showcase stage interview, which has become a very useful marketing tool for his company.

“The interview was terrific, and TechCrunch did a very professional job shooting and editing the video,” said Berezin. “Sending our video to current and potential customers gives us prestige and a certain cool factor. We love it!”

Our TC Top Picks program won’t cost you a thing to apply or to participate. The application is dead simple. Being selected is not. TechCrunch editors vet the applications and choose up to five outstanding early-stage startups for each of these categories: AI/Machine Learning, Biotech/Healthtech, Blockchain, Fintech, Mobility, Privacy/Security, Retail/eCommerce, Robotics/IoT/Hardware, SaaS and Social Impact & Education.

Only bold, boundary-breaking mobility startups need apply to our TC Top Picks program at Disrupt San Francisco 2019 on October 2-4. Come and show the world your plan to create the future.

While you’re applying to be a TC Top Pick, why not apply to compete in Startup Battlefield, too? Our epic startup pitch competition carries a $100,000 equity-free cash prize.

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at Disrupt SF 2019? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.