Announcing the TC Top Picks for Disrupt SF 2018

When we put out the call for early-stage startups to apply to be a TC Top Pick at Disrupt San Francisco 2018, which takes place September 5-7, we knew we were in for something good. But crikey! The competition was fierce, and narrowing the field to a cohort of 60 startups was no easy task. Fortunately, we love a challenge, and our work here is done. Read on to find the list of winners and what they receive.

TC Top Picks is our latest way to shine a spotlight on amazing pre-Series A startup founders. We carefully reviewed and vetted each application and chose only five startups from each of these categories: AI, AR/VR, Blockchain, Biotech/Healthtech, Fintech, Gaming, Privacy/Security, Space, Mobility, Retail or Robotics/IoT/Hardware.

These TC Top Pick founders have won a free Startup Alley Exhibitor Package, which includes a one-day exhibit space in Startup Alley, three Founder passes (good for all three days of the show), use of CrunchMatch — our investor-to-startup matching platform — and access to the Disrupt SF 2018 press list. They also will receive a three-minute interview on the Showcase Stage with a TechCrunch editor — and we’ll promote that video across our social media platforms.

Without further ado, here are our TC Top Picks for Disrupt SF 2018.

AI

Jack Automation Technologies : A conversational platform for automated messaging and voice experiences with tenants/residents for all property types and portfolio sizes.

ConserWater Technologies : AI to grow more plants or crops with fewer resources.

Rosey: A web platform that automatically grades freely written text for teachers and provides meaningful feedback to students.

Vence: Reinventing livestock management. An invisible fence/Fitbit for livestock, which eliminates costs and increases profits for customers.

3DLOOK: Develops the most advanced mobile body scanning tech for apparel brands and e-commerce and retail.

AR/VR

COZYO : An interior design technology for e-commerce optimization.

KeepEyeOnBall : Virtual reality and virtual 360º tours software development.

ORBI Inc.: Specializes in developing innovative 360° imaging technology that captures life’s best moments.

Skrite Labs : A sky-based augmented reality platform.

Blockchain

Airfox: Offers a free Android app to extend critical financial services to billions of unbanked and underbanked people in emerging markets around the globe.

Zeehaus : Real estate marketplace with equity sharing fractional ownership.

Omega Grid : A peer-to-peer blockchain energy platform for utilities.

Humaniq: A London-based fintech firm that provides next-generation financial services using its blockchain-based mobile application.

LifeBank Technology and Logistics Services: A platform that makes blood available when and where it is needed in Nigeria to save lives.

Biotech & Health

Slighter : A smart device with cutting-edge smart technology that helps you master your smoking habit and reduce cigarette consumption.

Listen Longer : Track personal sound exposure in your ear for safe, lifelong enjoyment of your music.

Actijoy: A sophisticated system for monitoring doggy’s activity, health, rest and water and food intake.

Circadia Technologies: Wireless sleep sensor and personalized sleep coach to improve your sleep, mood and energy.

Virtue: An award-winning startup that applies the research-proven benefits of virtual reality to improve mental wellness.

Fintech

ID R&D : Developer of biometric authentication for conversational interface (voice, behavioral).

Oxygen : Banking and lending for the massive gig economy.

Mount Wish: Fully automated mutual insurance for FICC risks (Fixed Income, Currencies, Commodities) and digital CIB front office.

SimbaPay: A mobile application that offers money transfer services to its users.

Blinker: Buy, sell and finance cars with the snap of a photo.

Gaming

SportsMe : Turn sports fandom into a mobile video game.

Storyball: A screenless gaming console that keeps children active, playful and engaged.

Sonder Design: Infinite possibilities at your fingertips, with the world’s first E Ink keyboard.

Privacy/Security

Carbn: A developer of data and privacy management software for business customers.

Openpath: An access control system that grants entry to locations.

UATAG : Unique authentication tag for product originality verification and counterfeit protection.

Space

Audacy : A space communications service provider.

Infostellar : A satellite antenna sharing platform.

Mobility

Cargofy : Virtual AI-assistant for owner-operators.

Einride: A cargo and freight company that designs and builds technologies for transportation systems.

Toposens : Builds robust, ultra-low power and low-cost 3D ultrasound and radar sensors for smart buildings and autonomous vehicles.

Caaresys: An Israeli startup that develops a vehicle passenger monitoring system based on contactless low-emission radio frequency radar.

Rideshare Sellers: In-vehicle headrest advertisement delivery system for rideshare.

Retail

GreenSTOP : An ancillary cannabis technology company that utilizes hardware and software to automate the retail cannabis industry.

Garbi : A smart trash can that can recognize anything you throw away and reorder it with the tap of a button.

Eazyloop Express: A platform that delivers packages from the USA to Ghana.

Resonado : Introduces patented audio hardware that enables essential solutions to the sound experience.

SmartBins : Promotes shopper traffic to the bulk aisle boosting high-margin bulk sales.

Robotics, Hardware and IoT

Cedar Robotics : Revolutionizing the restaurant industry with menu digitization, cloud infrastructure and robotics.

Robotic Materials : Materials that make robots smart.

Orby: Flying robots for your business.

Livin: Creating products and services that improve people’s lives where they use water.

Mitte: The world’s first smart water system that unites water purification with enhancement.

If you missed out on applying to be a TC Top Pick and exhibiting for free, it’s not too late to buy a Startup Alley Exhibitor Package and showcase your startup alongside 1,200+ companies and sponsors in Startup Alley. Exhibiting makes sense for early-stage founders, but don’t just take our word for it. Luke Heron, the CEO of TestCard.com, had this to say following his Startup Alley experience:

If you’re a startup or an entrepreneur, exhibiting at Disrupt is a no-brainer.

Disrupt San Francisco 2018 takes place September 5-7 at Moscone Center West. Come join us and discover new opportunities. We can’t wait to see you there!