Daily Crunch: Google Play rethinks app ratings

1. Google Play is changing how app ratings work

Specifically, Google says it will start giving more weight to reviews that discuss the most recent releases of an app. When this rolls out for consumers in August, it should ideally ensure that ratings better reflect the latest fixes and changes, positive or negative.

“You told us you wanted a rating based on what your app is today, not what it was years ago, and we agree,” said Google’s Milena Nikolic.

2. Sextech company scorned by CES scores $2M and an apology

In January, the Consumer Technology Association nullified the award it had granted Lora DiCarlo (that’s a startup, not a person), which is building a hands-free device that uses biomimicry and robotics to help people achieve a “blended” orgasm. Yesterday, the CTA reversed that decision and apologized.

3. Facebook stops blocking some blockchain ads

Facebook still won’t let you advertise for ICOs or binaries, and ads for cryptocurrencies and exchanges need prior approval. But a year after banning all blockchain-related ads, it’s reopening to “blockchain technology, industry news, education or events related to cryptocurrency.”

4. Razor startup Harry’s will be acquired by Edgewell Personal Care for $1.37B

Consumer giants are taking note of the direct-to-consumer trend, with this deal following Unilever’s acquisition of Dollar Shave Club and Procter & Gamble’s acquisition of Walker & Company.

5. Google and Qualcomm launch a dev kit for building Assistant-enabled headphones

Traditionally, building these headphones involved building a lot of the hardware and software stack — something top-tier manufacturers could afford to do, but it kept second- or third-tier headphone developers from adding voice assistant capabilities to their devices.

6. With new Fit technology, Nike calls itself a tech company

Nike Fit uses a proprietary combination of computer vision, data science, machine learning, artificial intelligence and recommendation algorithms to find your right fit.

7. Keyword research in 2019: Modern tactics for growing targeted search traffic

Detailed.com founder Glen Allsopp highlights some of the most overlooked ideas and sources of data to find words and phrases relevant to your business that are high in intent but lacking in competition. (Extra Crunch membership required.)