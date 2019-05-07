Waymo and Lyft partner to scale self-driving robotaxi service in Phoenix

Waymo is partnering with Lyft to bring self-driving vehicles onto the ride-hailing network in Phoenix as the company ramps up its commercial robotaxi service.

Waymo will add 10 of its self-driving vehicles onto Lyft platform over the next few months, according to CEO John Krafcik. Once Waymo vehicles are on the platform, Lyft users in the area will have the option to select a Waymo directly from the Lyft app for eligible rides.

“This first step in our partnership will allow us to introduce the Waymo Driver to Lyft users, enabling them to take what for many will be their first ride in a self-driving vehicle,” Krafcik said in a blog posted Tuesday.

its ride-hailing service, and accompanying app, Waymo One more widely available by putting it on the Google Play store. Waymo has been ramping up its autonomous ride-hailing network in Phoenix for months now. In April, the company made