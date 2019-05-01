The Daily Crunch: Apple stock jumps after earnings

The Daily Crunch is TechCrunch’s roundup of our biggest and most important stories. If you’d like to get this delivered to your inbox every day at around 9am Pacific, you can subscribe here.

1. Apple’s stock jumps 5 percent after beating expectations

Apple released earnings for its fiscal second quarter yesterday, reporting revenue of $58 billion, a decline of 5% from the year-ago quarter. It also reported quarterly earnings per diluted share of $2.46, down 10%.

The market seems to approve, with shares jumping after the numbers were released.

2. Facebook Dating opens to friends with Secret Crush

Facebook announced at its F8 conference that Dating is opening in 14 more countries, bringing the total to 19. It will launch in the U.S. before the end of the year.

3. Eric Schmidt and Diane Greene are leaving Alphabet’s board of directors

Along with the departures, Alphabet is also announcing the appointment of Robin L. Washington to its board.

4. Julian Assange jailed for 50 weeks for breaching UK bail conditions

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was jailed to 50 weeks for violating his U.K. bail conditions in 2012 at a sentencing hearing at Southwark Crown Court.

5. Hulu tops 28 million customers, unveils new shows and a ‘binge watch’ ad experience

The streaming service also unveiled its new slate of shows and original programming, alongside other content deals and a new “binge advertising experience” that’s designed to be less intrusive.

6. A16z ushers in new fund strategy with $2.75B

Axios reported that Andreessen Horowitz, the storied venture capital firm with investments in Airbnb, BuzzFeed and Coinbase, has closed on $2.75 billion for two new funds.

7. YouTube sets a goal of having half of trending videos coming from its own site

YouTube wants to have half of the featured videos in its trending tab come from streams originating on the company’s own site going forward, according to the latest quarterly letter from chief executive Susan Wojcicki.