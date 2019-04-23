Amazon opens Key delivery to garages

Starting today, Amazon can drop off packages to your garage. Assuming, of course, you’re cool with that. The massively multiplayer online retailer just expanded its Key delivery options to include garage, a feature it announced at the beginning of the year at CES.

Customers will have to opt-in, of course. And the whole thing requires a specific kind of garage door that uses myQ technology. Coincidentally (not really, though), the company’s offering a deal on the myQ Smart Garage Hub right now, which makes doors Key compatible.

Once that’s squared, eligible Amazon Prime customers can tick the “In-Garage delivery” box on check out. The Key app can also be used to remotely monitor the status of the door.

Amazon’s also using the occasion to announce that Key is available for customers in a number of news cities, including Charlotte, NC; Columbus, OH; Fresno, CA; Grand Rapids, MI; Hartford, CT; Las Vegas, NV; Norfolk, VA; Oklahoma City, OK; Omaha, NE; Rochester, NY; Stockton, CA; Virginia Beach, VA and and Wilmington, DE.

This first expansion of the service brings the total number of Key locations to 50. The company has added a number of new delivery options in addition to home and garage, including businesses and cars.