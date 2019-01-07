Key By Amazon adds garage and business delivery, new locks and Ring compatibility

Alexa may be front and center for Amazon’s play this CES, but the just unloaded a whole bunch of news about Amazon Key. The list includes a name change to the more passive Key By Amazon, a title designed to reflect the broader scope of the line.

Alongside the vague rebranding, Key is getting a whole bunch of new features this week. In addition to the standard home and car delivery, the company is adding Key for Garage into the mix. Using the Key app, customers can remotely monitor the door and accept deliveries while they’re out.

It’s a nice addition to the existing offerings, for those looking to thwart package thieves or missed deliveries. Of course, the standard issue of how much access you’re willing to give Amazon and delivery services is still very much an open question — for some, however, garage access may ultimately be less invasive than a house or car.

This week also sees the addition of Key for Business, which is, well, pretty much what it sounds like. The fob lets building owners/staff manage deliveries, including hours and entry. The system has already begun to role to to a handful of apartment properties and is compatible with most building access systems, according to Amazon.

There’s a new WiFi deadbolt designed specifically for Key by Schlage, as well. That goes by the unwieldy name, Schlage Encode Smart WiFi Deadbolt. That ought to make it easier for interested parties to incorporate Key into their home. It will hit the States in Q1 of this year. Price is still TBD.

One last bit: Ring is always getting Key access for a bit of inter-brand synergy. Ring towers will be able to lock and unlock compatible locks via the Ring feed. “For example,” the company writes in the release, “when your dog sitter arrives, you can pull up the live feed using your Ring Video Doorbell, verify it’s your sitter, and unlock your Yale, Kwikset, or Schlage lock with the push of a button right in the Ring app.”