Nearly two dozen of SiriusXM’s talk shows come to Pandora as podcasts

SiriusXM hasn’t wasted any time in capitalizing on its acquisition of streaming service Pandora. Following an exec shakeup and the launch of a Pandora-powered music station across both services, SiriusXM is today bringing some of its top talk shows to Pandora, where they’ll be listed as “podcasts.”

At launch, content from nearly two dozen SiriusXM shows will make the jump to Pandora, including those hosted by Andy Cohen, Ricky Gervais, Kevin Hart, Hoda Kotb, Jenny McCarthy, Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, Sway and others.

The shows won’t necessarily be offered in their entirety, but instead will bring their top moments and highlights to Pandora listeners.

For example, “Andy Cohen’s Deep & Shallow Interviews,” will feature Cohen’s best conversations of the week; “Jenny McCarthy’s Celebrity Dirt” will have highlights of McCarthy dishing on the latest Hollywood scandals; “The Jason Ellis Show” will play top moments of the week; and “Sway in the Morning” will offer the top long-form segments, among others.

Pandora will also feature the best moments, highlights and key segments from “Trunk Nation,” with Eddie Trunk; “Debatable,” with Mark Goodman and Alan Light; “Feedback,” with Nik Carter and Lori Majewski; “Mad Dog Unleashed,” with Christopher ‘Mad Dog’ Russo; “Schein on Sports,” from Adam Schein; and “Busted Open,” a daily “best of” podcast for pro wrestling fans.

Other full, commercial-free podcasts include those from “The Hoda Show,” “Straight from The Hart with Kevin Hart,” “Ricky Gervais Is Deadly Sirius,” “Larry the Cable Guy Weekly Roundup” and “Joel Osteen.” (A full list of programs is available here.)

“We’re excited that some of our most popular talk shows are now being made available to Pandora users,” said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM’s president and chief content officer, in a statement. “This will be a great opportunity for new audiences to discover these SiriusXM shows, while providing Pandora with great programming, as we continue to collaborate on content opportunities for both platforms.”

With the expansion to Pandora, these shows will now have the potential to reach a combined user base of more than 100 million audio listeners across both SiriusXM and Pandora, the company says.

The collaboration gives Pandora a competitive edge in the streaming music market, where podcasts are the latest hot commodity. Spotify, in particular, has made podcasts a key focus this year. In the past few months, it has snapped up Gimlet and Anchor in its podcast push, acquired true crime studio Parcast, and allocated $500 million for more deals in this space. The company hopes podcasts — and particularly exclusives — will draw more subscribers. Plus, it sees potential in monetizing these audio programs with its own ads.

Meanwhile, rival streamer Apple Music may be looking to break out Podcasts from iTunes to create a standalone application for Mac users, to better capitalize consumer’s growing interest in this format.

For SiriusXM, bringing its shows to Pandora is a marketing opportunity — those who want to delve in to the full programs can sign up for its subscription service.

The company says more shows will come to Pandora as podcasts in the future.