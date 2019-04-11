Student tickets on sale now for TC Sessions: Mobility 2019

The future of mobility can’t happen without cultivating the next generation of creative thinkers and makers. That’s why we’re inviting students with a passion for mobility-related tech to join us at TC Sessions: Mobility 2019 on July 10 in San Jose, Calif. If you’re in high school or college, this is your chance to learn from and network with the top minds and influencers in mobility.

Student tickets cost only $45 — saving you $250 over general admission. Apply here for a student ticket, and once you’re verified you’ll get an email with a ticket.

TechCrunch’s day-long intensive Session focuses on the future of mobility and transportation, two rapidly evolving industries inextricably linked by innovations in AI, robotics, electric battery development, digital platforms and manufacturing. Get ready for a program jam-packed with interviews, demos, panel discussions and workshops with the founders, investors and technologists currently pushing the boundaries of what’s possible.

You may have heard that Nuro co-founder and CEO Dave Ferguson will be a featured speaker; Amnon Shashua, co-founder, president and CEO of Mobileye, will also grace the stage. Mobileye, an automotive sensor company acquired by Intel (for a cool $15.3 billion), plays in the emerging world of autonomous vehicle technology. We’ll be announcing even more speakers, panels, workshops and demos in the coming weeks, so check back for updates.

If an internship or a job in mobility is on your to-do list, you won’t find a better networking playground than TC Sessions: Mobility 2019. 1,000+ attendees — technologists, founders, researchers and investors — will be on hand to learn, teach and map out the future of mobility. It’s a great opportunity to rub — and impress — influential elbows.

Want to earn a free ticket? Join our Ambassador Program by downloading the Social Ladder app. Share your unique code with friends, family and colleagues to sell tickets. When you earn enough points, you score a free pass to TC Mobility 2019.

TC Sessions: Mobility 2019 takes place on July 10 in San Jose, Calif. Reserve your student ticket today, and come connect with mobility’s top names, movers and shakers — a community that creates opportunity. We can’t wait to see you in July!