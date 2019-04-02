Mobileye CEO Amnon Shashua at TC Sessions: Mobility on July 10

Mobileye, the Israeli-based automotive sensor company acquired by Intel in 2017 for $15.3 billion, is one of the companies at the center of the emerging world of autonomous vehicle technology.

We’re excited to announce co-founder, president and CEO of Mobileye Amnon Shashua — who also is a senior vice president at Intel — will participate in TechCrunch’s inaugural TC Sessions: Mobility, a one-day event on July 10, 2019 in San Jose, Calif., that is centered around the future of mobility and transportation.

Shashua, who holds the Sachs chair in computer science at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, co-founded Mobileye in 1999. He has published more than 120 papers in the field of machine learning and computational vision, holds more than 45 patents and has founded three startups in the fields of computer vision and machine learning in his career.

Mobileye’s vision chips and software interprets data from a camera to anticipate possible collisions with cars, people and other objects. These computer vision chips, which are in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), are used by at least two dozen automakers, including Audi and BMW. Today, more than 30 million vehicles have Mobileye technology.

These days, Mobileye is working on more than just ADAS. The company plans to launch an autonomous vehicle platform in 2021.

Shashua’s vision for the company and future cities also includes using Mobileye sensors for mapping, as well. In his view, using maps can improve operations between businesses and cities, which will in turn help bring us closer to the realization of smart cities and safer roads.

The company announced at CES 2019 that it reached an agreement with Ordnance Survey to help the U.K. mapping agency bring high-precision location data to businesses in the country. Under the agreement, Mobileye’s sensors will be retrofitted onto Ordnance’s utility fleets to collect volumes of location data on road networks and roadside infrastructure. The collected data is then cross-referenced with existing geospatial data sets to develop accurate maps of Britain’s roads and surrounding areas.

