Netflix partners with Sirius XM on new comedy channel, ‘Netflix is a Joke’

For the first time, Netflix is making its content available to another subscription media service. The company announced today it will bring segments from its popular stand-up specials, plus other original content, to Sirius XM’s new comedy station called “Netflix is a Joke,” beginning on April 15, 2019.

The station will be offered on Sirius XM’s Channel 93, and will offer highlights from Netflix stand-up specials, comedy talk shows, and other original programming, says Netflix.

This includes content from big names like Adam Sandler, Aziz Ansari, Bill Burr, Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, Ellen DeGeneres, Gabriel Iglesias, Jerry Seinfeld, John Mulaney, Ken Jeong, Ricky Gervais, Sarah Silverman, Sebastian Maniscalco, Trevor Noah, Wanda Sykes, and others.

The channel will also introduce its own original daily show, filmed at Sirius XM’s new L.A. studios, where famous celebs and comedians will drop by to discuss pop culture and other hot topics of the day.

The deal with Sirius XM represents a notable milestone for Netflix, as it’s hasn’t before partnered with another subscription-based media company to reach a new audience with its content. It likely chose to do so in this case because Sirius XM isn’t a direct competitor. Plus, the radio platform could serve to promote Netflix’s programming to a valuable target demographic – those willing to pay for access to original content.

In addition to the clips and segments from Netflix shows, Sirius XM listeners will also be the first to hear new material from top comics, before their Netflix specials launch on the streaming service.

“Netflix Is A Joke Radio on SiriusXM will be an audio extension of our award-winning stand-up comedy on Netflix,” said Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos, in a statement. “We are thrilled to feature some of the greatest and funniest performers in the world with highlights from Netflix shows as well as original programming that further celebrates the art of comedy, and we are excited to do this in partnership with SiriusXM.”

The channel is now one of several comedy stations offered on Sirius XM, along with Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud Radio Channel, Comedy Central Radio, Raw Dog Comedy, Jeff & Larry’s Comedy Roundup, and Sirius XM Comedy Greats, among others.

It also arrives shortly after Sirius XM announced another new station to capitalize on its Pandora merger: Pandora NOW, the first station to stream across both services.

Similarly, the new Netflix station will also stream content that’s available elsewhere. That’s a bit of a shift from Sirius XM’s earlier model where it focused largely on exclusives, to one that acknowledges the power another big-name brand can bring to its service.

“SiriusXM is delighted to become the audio home for Netflix’s blockbuster comedy programming,” said Scott Greenstein, President and Chief Content Officer, SiriusXM, in a release. “Netflix has established itself as the unrivaled video source for stand-up, attracting the biggest names in the industry as well as break-out newcomers, and we’re eager to deliver SiriusXM subscribers access to their star-studded library, new specials, and original live shows,” he added.