Hulu orders Theranos miniseries starring Kate McKinnon as Elizabeth Holmes

Silicon Valley may have dealt with some rough hubris throughout the saga of Theranos, but Hollywood is basking in its downfall.

Weeks after the premiere of an HBO documentary chronicling Elizabeth Holmes’s grand blood-testing charade and in the midst of development of a film starring Jennifer Lawrence, Hulu has ordered its own Theranos limited series starring Kate McKinnon based on ABC Radio’s hit podcast series on Theranos, The Dropout.

The podcast, which debuted in January, followed the rise and fall of Stanford dropout Elizabeth Holmes’ Theranos, which raised roughly $900 million in venture capital before reality caught up with its unbelievable claims and the company dissolved into chaos and criminal charges.

With SNL mainstay Kate McKinnon donning the black turtleneck, one can only wonder what demeanor she will bring the easily-parodied Holmes character. McKinnon recently co-starred in Ghostbusters and has been a cast member on Saturday Night Live since 2012.

The series is expected to be 6-10 episodes, according to Deadline. The podcast’s producers Taylor Dunn and Victoria Thompson will be producers on the miniseries.