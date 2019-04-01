Microsoft’s Surface Book 2 gets a processor boost

A quiet little update from Microsoft overnight, as the company bumped up a key spec on its 13.5-inch Surface Book 2. The 2017 two-in-one powerhouse is getting a nice little boost to Intel’s 8th gen quad-core i5 chip.

That model run $1,499 and includes 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. Bumping up to the 8th gen Core i7 and 512GB of storage, meanwhile, will run you $1,000 more. The 7th gen Core i5 is sticking around, meanwhile, at $200 off.

The news is a confirmation of recent rumors that the company planned to upgrade the device, though things are otherwise staying the same as previous generations. As with the other week’s Apple announcements, the news wasn’t really big enough to warrant its out big announcement.

Notably, the company also has an event coming up in New York in a couple of weeks, though that’s expected to focus on the Surface Hub 2, which was announced last fall.