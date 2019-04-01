Do yourself a favor and watch the trailer for the new film “The Dead Don’t Die”

Sometimes, gentle reader, we report on things at TechCrunch because it’s information that we think you, as a member of our community should know, given your interests and sensibilities.

This is one of those times.

Do yourself a favor and watch the clip for Jim Jarmusch’s zombie movie.

The movie’s trailer bills it as “the greatest zombie cast ever disassembled” (and the movie’s trailer is not wrong).

You could watch it because it features Bill Murray, Adam Driver, Tilda Swinton, Chloë Sevigny, Steve Buscemi, Caleb Landon Jones, Iggy Pop, Sara Driver, Selena Gomez, Carol Kane, and Tom Waits.

You could watch it because it’s likely to be one of the greatest entrants into the zombie movie oeuvre ever.

Or you could simply watch it because it’s been a long April Fool’s Monday and you’d like to give your brain a break (before it’s consumed in the great zombie apocalypse).

There’s no tech angle to this, simply consider it service journalism (as in, we’re providing a service by bringing this gem to your attention).

And please, go see it in theaters when it opens in June, (based on the trailer) you’ll likely be very glad you did.

Also… Tom freaking Waits.