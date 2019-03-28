Twitter introduces a battery-saving ‘Lights Out’ dark-mode option

As promised back in January by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, the company today is rolling out an even darker version of the app’s existing dark mode. Before, Twitter’s dark theme was more of a blue-ish shade instead of a true black, which not everyone seemed to like. Now, there’s an optional setting that makes the current dark mode more of a pitch black.

To use the new feature, you’ll first visit the Twitter app’s “Settings and Privacy” section, then click on “Display and Sound.” From there, you can toggle on the “Dark Mode,” which enables the current blue-black theme.

A second option, “Lights Out,” is also offered. If checked, dark mode ditches the blue tones and becomes black instead.

It was dark. You asked for darker! Swipe right to check out our new dark mode. Rolling out today. pic.twitter.com/6MEACKRK9K — Twitter (@Twitter) March 28, 2019

It’s an interesting choice to not just darken the existing theme, but rather introduce a third option. Most apps offering a dark mode don’t do this — they just offer a bright, white theme and another darker one. Twitter — which doesn’t always do things by the book, to say the least — has gone a different route.

A tweak to the dark mode may seem like a minor adjustment to be concerned with, but dark modes today have grown in popularity as larger phone screens became the norm — particularly because they can help to conserve battery life on high-end OLED devices. (And especially on apps used as regularly as Twitter!)

Some people also feel a dark mode is just easier on the eyes when apps are used for long stretches of time.

The topic of dark modes even made its way to The Wall Street Journal, which made a case for darker themes becoming standard not only for the battery benefits, but also because they may help lessen device addiction and improve sleep.

Today, a number of apps support dark themes, including YouTube, Google, Medium, Reddit, Instapaper, Pocket, iBooks, Kindle, Google Maps, Waze and others. WhatsApp is also reportedly working on a dark mode, according to recent reports.

Dorsey first announced Twitter’s plans for a new dark mode a few months ago, in response to a customer complaint that called Twitter’s dark mode a “weird blue.”

Twitter says the new Lights Out mode is rolling out today. It has also added an “automatic” dark mode based on timezones on iOS.