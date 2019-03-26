Dive deep with Q&A Sessions at Disrupt SF 2019

When you hit the ground running at Disrupt San Francisco 2019 — and you will — be sure to save time for a Q&A session. You’re going to hear a bevy of world-class speakers discussing a range of thought-provoking topics on the Main Stage. A Q&A Session is the place where you can continue the discussion from the Main Stage or Extra Crunch Stage — or even raise a new one.

What’s the difference between Main Stage interviews and Q&A Sessions? So glad you asked. Main Stage events occur in the largest auditorium and are live-streamed on TechCrunch.com around the world. Q&A Sessions are specifically for Disrupt SF attendees to extend the conversation with speakers and take place in a smaller, more intimate space. A TechCrunch editor moderates a panel of experts, and they take questions submitted from the audience. It’s the perfect time to take a deeper dive into a topic or to follow-up on an issue raised during a Main Stage or Extra Crunch Stage presentation.

Main Stage events are recorded, live-streamed and they’re also available later, on demand — not the case with Q&A Sessions. The only way to benefit from the content is to be there in person. Better plan to arrive early if you want a seat. They’re very popular, space is limited and admission is strictly first come, first served.

Q&A Session topics vary and relate to the category tracks featured at Disrupt SF 2019: Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning, Biotech/Healthtech, Blockchain, Fintech, Gaming, Investor Topics, Media, Mobility, Privacy/Security, Retail/E-commerce, Robotics/IoT/Hardware, SaaS, Space and Social Impact & Education.

