Apple’s revamped TV app is ready to stream its new shows

Along with the long-awaited introduction of Apple’s TV and movie streaming service, the company also introduced a new Apple TV app for iPhone, iPad and Apple TV. The updated design is meant to make it easier to find content, no matter the source – whether that’s Apple’s new TV channels service, Apple TV+, your iTunes library, cable or satellite TV, or other streaming services, like Amazon Prime Video or Hulu.

The updated app includes a new “Watch Now” tab where you can pick up where you left off on current shows, see suggestions of trending and popular content, or dive into personalized recommendations that get smarter the more you’re on the app.

The interface looks much like what you’d expect from a streaming service – with sections like “What to Watch” or “New and Noteworthy” where image thumbnails of the shows are browsed through horizontally.

When you find things you like, you can add items to your Watch Later list.

Similar to Roku’s TV and movies hub, The Roku Channel, or Amazon’s Prime Video Channels, the Apple TV app will also offer a simple way to subscribe to premium channels.

With a few clicks, you can start a free trial to paid channels like HBO, Showtime, Starz and others, using your saved payment information.

To navigate the app, you can tap on the sections across the top: Watch Now, Movies, TV shows, Sports, Kids and Library. Some of these have had small changes, as well.

For example, the brand new Kids experience lets children browse by their favorite characters, similar to Netflix.

There are other nice touches as well – like the ability to skip shows’ intros to get straight to the action – and, of course, you can still use Siri to find content and control the experience.

The revamped app will be available on Apple TV, iPhone, and iPad in May, and will come for the first time to the Mac this fall. It will also become available worldwide in over 100 countries, when the OS update arrives.

As previously announced, the Apple TV will be available on non-Apple devices for the first time, too. This includes smart TVs like those from Samsung, LG, Sony, and Vizio, as well as on Roku and Amazon Fire TV platforms at a later date.