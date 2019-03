This is how much money Pinterest execs made last year

Silicon Valley is known for its massive wealth. When these companies file to go public, we all finally get to know how much money these executives take home each year, and the millions they’ll take home after the IPO.

In Pinterest’s S-1, which it filed earlier today, we see that co-founder and CEO Ben Silbermann earned a salary of $197,100. But that’s actually nothing compared to Pinterest CFO Todd Morgenfeld, who earned a base salary of $360,500 with stock awards worth $22,028,696.

It’s still unclear just how much money the execs will make once Pinterest goes public. That’s because Pinterest did not break down stock ownership.

Meanwhile, fellow IPO-bound startup Lyft paid CEO Logan Green a salary of $401,529 and COO Jon McNeill $419,231 last year. At the high end, Green’s stake is worth nearly $523 million, while co-founder John Zimmer’s stake is worth north of $346 million.

