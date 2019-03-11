Taika Waititi will write and direct ‘Time Bandits’ series for Apple

Taika Waititi, the comedic filmmaker best known for directing “Thor: Ragnarok,” has signed on to co-write and direct the pilot of a “Time Bandits” series currently in development for Apple.

The series is being co-produced by Anonymous Content, Paramount Television and Media Rights Capital. Deadline broke the news of Waititi’s involvement.

The “Time Bandits” series was first announced last year. It’s based on the cult classic Terry Gilliam film of the same name, which follows a young boy who tags along with a group of dwarfs as they jump through space and time, hoping to get rich and encountering a long list of famous semi-historical figures (Sean Connery as Agamemnon! John Cleese as Robin Hood!) in the process

This is one of a number of projects that Waititi has coming out this year — he’s also an executive producer on the FX adaptation of “What We Do in the Shadows” (the vampire comedy he wrote, directed and starred in with Jemaine Clement), a director on “The Mandalorian” (the live-action Star Wars series for Disney+) and his next film “Jojo Rabbit” is due for release this fall.

And while we’ve been reporting for more than a year on all the movies and shows Apple has been commissioning, we may finally, finally get the first official details on the company’s streaming plans at an event on March 25.